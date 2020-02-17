SOMERSET cricket star Babar Azam has received a few unusual deliveries in his time on the pitch - but little did he know he would also play a part in an incredible delivery off it...

When Somerset posted a competition on Facebook to win a shirt worn by the star, little did they know the drama that was about to unfold.

The competition was won by a fan living in a remote village in the Himalayas - which proved something of a challenge when delivering the prize.

So, in a bid to ensure the shirt reached its destination, the club posted it - complete with a photograph of the winner and directions to his house.

And while staff were warned the chances of the shirt reaching its destination were slim, they were stunned when Fuqan Ahmed messaged from 5,000 miles away to thank them for his prize.

Furqan had indeed received the shirt at his home - in a tiny village called Hangu, on the border between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The delivery was the brainchild of Somerset CCC's Ben Warren, who came up with a plan to attach a map marker and photo of Furqan to the parcel to help people at his local post office identify him.

And just two weeks later, Furqan received the mail.

He was so chuffed that he sent the club a message on the morning of the pacy delivery.

"I will never forget this moment. Thank you 1 million times and I will always follow my beloved Somerset," he said.

"Thanks for your gift".

Furqan also sent the club a photograph of himself proudly wearing the prized shirt.

STAR PLAYER: Babar Azam in action for Somerset. PICTURE: Alex Davidson/SCCC

Over the past few years Somerset CCC have developed a strong affiliation with fans from Pakistan.

In 2016 the club hosted the team from sub-continent in a tour match ahead of which the Pakistan team spent time coaching some young local cricketers.

The squad also took part in a similar event ahead of last year's ICC Cricket World Cup.

Star Pakistani players including Abdur Rehman, Yasir Arafat, Sohail Tanveer, Azhar Ali and Babar Azam have all strengthened ties between Pakistan and Somerset in recent years.

So when the winner of the recent Babar Azam shirt competition happened to be from Pakistan, club social media manager Ben, 28, was less than surprised.

He said: "We have never sent anything to Pakistan before and we knew a lot of people from Pakistan would enter the competition.

"It's quite funny really, he just happened to send us a photo of himself so we decided to pop it on the parcel.

"We sent it by recorded delivery and the postal service said they chances of it getting to him were very slim.

"He said it might not arrive at all.

"So when Furqan messaged us it was an incredible feeling. He lives halfway up a mountain so it's remarkable really."

He added: "We are absolutely delighted, and it's just a really nice story."

Ben said Furqan is now a Somerset fan for life and will be following matches via our live streaming service from the Himalayas.