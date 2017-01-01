TAUNTON Titans saw their seven-match unbeaten run come to an end…
Adam Hadwin became only the eighth player to break 60 on the PGA…
An upcoming conference due to be held at the Organic Research…
Read Devon Keep it Local
Watch our video clips
Somerset College Degree Student Wins National Business Competition
Buy our photos
Paul Aplin, tax partner at AC Mole warns to proceed with caution…
A NEW exercise class is starting – but it’s a class with a difference.
A TAUNTON mum has slimmed her way into a new career.
Enter your postcode, town or place name
Research local amenities
An Egyptian former teacher who took his daughter from her English…